Drake London has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets allow 183.2 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

London has posted a team-leading 565-yard campaign so far (56.5 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in 45 balls on 68 targets.

London vs. the Jets

London vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed six opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

London will square off against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets concede 183.2 passing yards per game.

The Jets have the No. 9 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.2 per game).

Falcons Player Previews

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this year, London has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

London has 19.8% of his team's target share (68 targets on 343 passing attempts).

He has 565 receiving yards on 68 targets to rank 41st in NFL play with 8.3 yards per target.

London has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

London has been targeted 11 times in the red zone (29.7% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

