Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets in Week 13 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll face Jordan Whitehead and the New York Jets defense. For more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup versus the Jets' secondary, check out this article.

Falcons vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 69.4 6.9 44 118 6.89

Drake London vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London leads his squad with 565 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 receptions (out of 68 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Atlanta is averaging 201.5 yards (2,217 total), which is the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Falcons are 22nd in the league in points scored per game, at 19.4.

Atlanta is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 31.2 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Falcons have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 37 times (10th-fewest in NFL).

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 67 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 2,015 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks ninth with 13 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Jets are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.6 per game) and 12th in total yards allowed (323.5 per game).

Six players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Drake London vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Drake London Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 68 26 Def. Targets Receptions 45 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.6 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 565 67 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56.5 6.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 134 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

