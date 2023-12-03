Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Jets Game – Week 13
The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) visit a struggling New York Jets (4-7) squad on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (and best bets are available). The Jets have lost four straight games.
When is Falcons vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.0 points of each other.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 58.7% chance to win.
- The Falcons have won three of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (42.9%).
- Atlanta has a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (75%).
- This season, the Jets have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.
- New York has a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Pick Em
- The Falcons have gone 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Jets have covered the spread four times in 11 games with a set spread.
- New York is 4-5 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (33.5)
- These teams average 34.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more than the total of 33.5.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 42.7 points per game, 9.2 more than the point total in this game.
- Falcons games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).
- In the Jets' 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).
Jonnu Smith Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|38.5
|2
Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|51.7
|2
|29.1
|2
