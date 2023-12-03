The New York Jets (4-7) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 33 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Falcons and the Jets and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Falcons vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jets have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in eight games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Falcons have won the second quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Jets have won the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

The Jets have been outscored in the third quarter six times and outscored their opponent five times in 11 games this year.

4th Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

The Jets have won the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in seven games.

Falcons vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have led after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in eight games (3-5), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jets have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games), have been losing eight times (3-5), and have been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Falcons have been outscored in the second half four times (0-4 in those games) and have won the second half seven times (5-2).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 9.5 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, with a 3-2 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in six games (1-5).

