The Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg's props? Here is some information to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:31 per game on the ice, is +1.

In Forsberg's 23 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Forsberg has a point in 15 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points nine times.

Forsberg has an assist in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 37% that Forsberg goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 1 27 Points 0 12 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

