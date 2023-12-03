Jonnu Smith has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets allow 183.2 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Smith has 423 receiving yards on 35 grabs (45 targets), with two TDs, averaging 38.5 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Jets

Smith vs the Jets (since 2021): 4 GP / 32.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 32.5 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Jets is giving up 183.2 yards per contest this year, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Jets' defense is ninth in the NFL by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Smith Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Smith has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has been targeted on 45 of his team's 343 passing attempts this season (13.1% target share).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 9.4 yards per target (20th in NFL).

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 10.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With six red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 16.2% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

