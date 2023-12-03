When Khadarel Hodge hits the gridiron for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 13 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge has posted a 199-yard year thus far (24.9 yards receiving per game), hauling in 11 passes on 15 targets.

Having played seven games this season, Hodge has not tallied a TD reception.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0

