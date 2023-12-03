Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 3?
Will Kiefer Sherwood find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|10:25
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 7-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.