Can we anticipate Luke Schenn scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Schenn has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

