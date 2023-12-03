When Tyler Allgeier suits up for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 13 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has run for 466 yards on 135 carries (42.4 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Allgeier also has 12 catches for 83 receiving yards (7.5 per game).

Allgeier has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he hit paydirt on the ground.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0 Week 8 @Titans 8 31 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 12 39 1 2 -9 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 9 31 0 1 7 0 Week 12 Saints 10 64 0 0 0 0

