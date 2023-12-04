The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) host a struggling Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) squad on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Bengals have lost three straight games.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Bengals

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN

Jaguars vs. Bengals Insights

This year, the Jaguars average just 1.1 more points per game (23.1) than the Bengals allow (22).

Cincinnati averages just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.3) than Jacksonville gives up (20.5).

The Jaguars collect 344.2 yards per game, 45.1 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Bengals allow per contest.

Cincinnati averages 50.7 fewer yards per game (291.7) than Jacksonville allows per matchup (342.4).

The Jaguars rush for 106.2 yards per game, 33.4 fewer than the 139.6 the Bengals allow per outing.

This year Cincinnati averages 75.8 yards per game on the ground, 11.6 fewer than Jacksonville allows (87.4).

This year, the Jaguars have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (19).

This year Cincinnati has nine turnovers, 11 fewer than Jacksonville has takeaways (20).

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars put up 20.5 points per game at home (2.6 less than their overall average), and give up 21.5 at home (one more than overall).

At home, the Jaguars accumulate 303 yards per game and concede 346.3. That's less than they gain overall (344.2), but more than they allow (342.4).

Jacksonville racks up 208.5 passing yards per game at home (29.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 247.3 at home (7.7 less than overall).

At home, the Jaguars accumulate 94.5 rushing yards per game and concede 99. That's less than they gain overall (106.2), and more than they allow (87.4).

The Jaguars convert 32.5% of third downs at home (4.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 40.8% at home (5.8% higher than overall).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 San Francisco L 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston W 24-21 CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals' average points scored in road games (18.2) is lower than their overall average (19.3). But their average points conceded on the road (24.4) is higher than overall (22).

The Bengals' average yards gained (281) and allowed (381.8) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 291.7 and 389.3, respectively.

Cincinnati racks up 179 passing yards per game on the road (36.9 less than its overall average), and concedes 223.6 on the road (26 less than overall).

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (102) and conceded (158.2) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 75.8 and 139.6, respectively.

On the road, the Bengals convert 24.6% of third downs and allow 45.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (34.5%), and more than they allow (44.2%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh L 16-10 CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota - NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh - NBC

