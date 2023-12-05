Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Effingham County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Effingham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Bulloch High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Springfield, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.