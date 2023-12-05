On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In nine of 24 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
  • Forsberg averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.4%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

