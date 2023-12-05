Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Forsyth County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon Christian Academy at Denmark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Forsyth Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at South Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
