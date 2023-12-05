Tuesday's game features the Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) facing off at Stegeman Coliseum in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 73-71 victory for Georgia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 5.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 73, Georgia Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-2.7)

Georgia (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Both Georgia and Georgia Tech are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Bulldogs are 3-3-0 and the Yellow Jackets are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 72.7 points per game (230th in college basketball) and giving up 72.8 (220th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech ranks 106th in college basketball at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.0 its opponents average.

Georgia Tech knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Yellow Jackets commit 11.0 per game (113th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (294th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.