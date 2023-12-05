Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 5
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) matching up with the Mercer Bears (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-54 win, as our model heavily favors Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets dropped their most recent outing 80-72 against Nebraska on Saturday.
Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 77, Mercer 54
Other ACC Predictions
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Yellow Jackets' signature win of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to our computer rankings. The Yellow Jackets picked up the 78-75 road win on November 16.
- The Yellow Jackets have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 100) on November 16
- 66-55 over New Mexico (No. 156) on November 24
- 83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on November 6
- 77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 257) on November 19
- 91-56 at home over Furman (No. 297) on November 11
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%
- Ines Noguero: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
- D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.4 PTS, 64 FG%
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (108th in college basketball) and give up 60.3 per outing (113th in college basketball).
