The Mercer Bears (3-7) travel to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) after losing five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 61.5 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.

Mercer has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Georgia Tech's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets record only 1.9 more points per game (71.4) than the Bears give up (69.5).

Georgia Tech has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Mercer has a 2-5 record when giving up fewer than 71.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bears concede defensively.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

16.3 PTS, 5.1 AST, 48.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%

14.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG% Ines Noguero: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.4 3PT% (7-for-38) Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.4 PTS, 64 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Schedule