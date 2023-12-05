The Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 12th.

The 86.5 points per game the Owls average are 13.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.6).

When Kennesaw State totals more than 72.6 points, it is 5-2.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kennesaw State scored 80.4 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

The Owls allowed 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.2).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Kennesaw State performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.7% clip away from home.

