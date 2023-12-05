How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- Kennesaw State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 12th.
- The 86.5 points per game the Owls average are 13.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.6).
- When Kennesaw State totals more than 72.6 points, it is 5-2.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kennesaw State scored 80.4 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- The Owls allowed 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.2).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Kennesaw State performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.4 per game, compared to 7.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.7% clip away from home.
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 91-84
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|Georgia State
|W 88-77
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
