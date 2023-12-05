The Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 165.5.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -1.5 165.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kennesaw State Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, Kennesaw State and its opponents have gone over 165.5 points.

Kennesaw State has an average total of 163.6 in its outings this year, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Kennesaw State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Owls have played as a favorite of -125 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Kennesaw State.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 3 50% 86.5 174.6 77.1 149.7 155.5 UNC Asheville 2 50% 88.1 174.6 72.6 149.7 149.8

Additional Kennesaw State Insights & Trends

The Owls score 13.9 more points per game (86.5) than the Bulldogs allow (72.6).

Kennesaw State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 3-3-0 1-1 6-0-0 UNC Asheville 0-4-0 0-2 4-0-0

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State UNC Asheville 15-1 Home Record 13-0 10-6 Away Record 10-6 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

