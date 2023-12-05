The Mercer Bears (3-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 61.5 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
  • Mercer has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • Georgia Tech is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.5 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets record 71.4 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.5 the Bears give up.
  • When Georgia Tech scores more than 69.5 points, it is 4-1.
  • When Mercer allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 2-5.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

Mercer Leaders

  • Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG%
  • Mackenzie Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Briana Peguero: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
  • Deja Williams: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
  • Ashlee Locke: 5.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 66-53 The Buc Dome
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte L 65-58 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Austin Peay W 78-75 Hawkins Arena
12/5/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center
12/17/2023 Jacksonville - Hawkins Arena

