The Mercer Bears (3-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 61.5 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.

Mercer has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Georgia Tech is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets record 71.4 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.5 the Bears give up.

When Georgia Tech scores more than 69.5 points, it is 4-1.

When Mercer allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 2-5.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bears allow defensively.

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Briana Peguero: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Deja Williams: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Ashlee Locke: 5.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%

