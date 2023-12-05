How to Watch the Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (3-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mercer vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 61.5 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 60.3 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.
- Mercer has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
- Georgia Tech is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets record 71.4 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 69.5 the Bears give up.
- When Georgia Tech scores more than 69.5 points, it is 4-1.
- When Mercer allows fewer than 71.4 points, it is 2-5.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Bears allow defensively.
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.9 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Briana Peguero: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
- Deja Williams: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
- Ashlee Locke: 5.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-53
|The Buc Dome
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 65-58
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 78-75
|Hawkins Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Hawkins Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.