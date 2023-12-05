Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Richmond County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenn Hills High School at Academy of Richmond County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community Christian Academy at Curtis Baptist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
