Should you wager on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Josi has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

He has a 5.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 26:57 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:18 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:34 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 3 1 2 22:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 25:34 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 25:22 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:28 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

