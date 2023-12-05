Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Terrell County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Terrell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Georgia Academy at Terrell Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dawson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
