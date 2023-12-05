Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ware County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Ware County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Ware County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brantley County High School at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
