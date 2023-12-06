The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) battle the Denver Nuggets (14-7) on December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 10th.

The 112.9 points per game the Clippers score are only 2.5 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).

Los Angeles has a 6-4 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

This season, Denver has a 13-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Clippers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 13th.

The Nuggets put up an average of 114.5 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers give up to opponents.

Denver has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Clippers have played worse at home this season, averaging 111.2 points per game, compared to 114.5 per game on the road.

Los Angeles is allowing 103.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.4).

At home, the Clippers are sinking 0.6 more treys per game (12.1) than when playing on the road (11.5). They have the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (36.3%).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 121.8 points per game at home, 12.7 more than on the road (109.1). Defensively they allow 110.8 per game, 0.6 more than on the road (110.2).

At home, Denver concedes 110.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 110.2.

This season the Nuggets are averaging more assists at home (31.9 per game) than on the road (28.8).

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Brandon Boston Jr. Out Quadricep Mason Plumlee Out Knee

Nuggets Injuries