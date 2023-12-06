Georgia vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) and Troy Trojans (0-5) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 84-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 6.
The Bulldogs are coming off of an 85-55 victory over Furman in their last game on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Georgia vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 84, Troy 61
Georgia Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win of the season came against the Columbia Lions, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 73-56 neutral-site win on November 20.
- The Bulldogs have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-56 over Columbia (No. 57) on November 20
- 65-57 over Purdue (No. 77) on November 22
- 85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 130) on November 13
- 71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 174) on November 6
- 77-57 on the road over Mercer (No. 268) on November 16
Georgia Leaders
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG%
- Zoesha Smith: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG%
- Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Destiny Thomas: 4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%
- Asia Avinger: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
Georgia Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball and are giving up 61.4 per contest to rank 125th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.