The Troy Trojans (0-5) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (6-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 72.2 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 61.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.4 points, Troy is 0-4.

Georgia's record is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 72.2 points.

The 71.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are 13.2 fewer points than the Trojans give up (84.6).

When Georgia totals more than 84.6 points, it is 2-0.

The Bulldogs shoot 42.8% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG%

16.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 44.6 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG%

12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.4 FG% Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Destiny Thomas: 4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%

4.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.6 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

