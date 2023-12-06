The Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Trae Young, Mikal Bridges and others in this outing.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -161) 10.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Young has racked up 27.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (10.5).

Young has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Dejounte Murray is putting up 20.4 points per game this season, 0.1 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -111)

Clint Capela's 10.6 points per game are 0.9 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's prop bet for Bridges is 24.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 6.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Bridges averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Bridges averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +124) 7.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.7 points per game average is 1.8 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

