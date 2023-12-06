The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Mercer vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have hit.

The Jaguars are the 325th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 353rd.

The Bears average 65.4 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 76.9 the Jaguars give up.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mercer scored 72.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

The Bears surrendered 65 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Mercer fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.4 per game, compared to 5.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35% clip away from home.

Mercer Upcoming Schedule