Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Fulton County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Weber School at Galloway School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 6B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta International School at Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
