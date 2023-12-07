Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Gwinnett County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Area Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkview High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Old Suwanee Christian School at Killian Hill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
