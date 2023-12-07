The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Michael McCarron light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

  • McCarron has scored in two of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • McCarron has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

