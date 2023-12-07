Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings
It's Week 14 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you've come to the right place!
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 14
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|186.6
|15.6
|9
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|183.3
|16.7
|8.5
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|171.9
|14.3
|7.2
|George Kittle
|49ers
|153.7
|12.8
|5.6
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|137.6
|11.5
|7.6
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|135.4
|13.5
|6.1
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|134.4
|11.2
|5.7
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|129.0
|9.9
|5.7
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|125.8
|10.5
|5.5
|David Njoku
|Browns
|113.9
|9.5
|7
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|113.5
|10.3
|5.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|113.4
|10.3
|5.8
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|103.6
|8.6
|5.2
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|95.8
|8.0
|5.7
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|91.0
|10.1
|5.8
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|90.8
|7.6
|4.2
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|90.3
|7.5
|4
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|86.9
|7.2
|4.9
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|82.7
|6.9
|4.6
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|81.3
|7.4
|4.5
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|80.4
|10.1
|6.4
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|73.1
|7.3
|4.5
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|72.8
|7.3
|3.6
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|Titans
|66.9
|5.6
|4.5
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|64.1
|5.3
|2.8
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ABC
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ESPN
