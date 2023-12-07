Predators vs. Lightning December 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators' Filip Forsberg and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov will be two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSUN,BSSO,ESPN+
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors with 29 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 16 assists this season.
- Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.
- Roman Josi has 18 points for Nashville, via five goals and 13 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen's record is 3-2-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 174 saves with a .902% save percentage (32nd in league).
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 44 points (1.6 per game), as he has recorded 17 goals and 27 assists in 26 games (playing 20:42 per game).
- Brayden Point's 30 points this season, including 12 goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.
- This season, Victor Hedman has five goals and 22 assists for Nashville.
- In the crease, Jonas Johansson has an .892 save percentage (46th in the league), with 522 total saves, while conceding 63 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-5-5 record between the posts for Tampa Bay this season.
Predators vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|18th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|10th
|16th
|3.2
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|14th
|31.1
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|15th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|16th
|19.79%
|Power Play %
|31.87%
|2nd
|27th
|73.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.75%
|9th
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.