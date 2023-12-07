Predators vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they play the Nashville Predators (13-12) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-125)
|Lightning (+105)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 50.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (4-4).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).
- The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.
- Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 25 games this season.
Predators vs. Lightning Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|79 (13th)
|Goals
|90 (3rd)
|80 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|94 (31st)
|19 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (1st)
|20 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (8th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 8-2-0 overall.
- Nashville hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Predators' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Predators are ranked 13th in the NHL with 79 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Predators have conceded 80 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a -1 goal differential .
