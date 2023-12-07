Can we count on Ryan McDonagh lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

  • McDonagh is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:08 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:07 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

