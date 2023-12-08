Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Cobb County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Cobb Christian School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 8

6:55 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at The Walker School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pope High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Cobb High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

John Milledge Academy at Dominion Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School