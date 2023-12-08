Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Cobb County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cobb Christian School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at The Walker School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Cobb High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Milledge Academy at Dominion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
