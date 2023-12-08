De'Andre Hunter will take the court for the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a 114-113 loss to the Nets (his most recent game) Hunter posted 14 points.

Now let's examine Hunter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 14.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.0 PRA -- 19.8 19.7 PR -- 18.4 18.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the 76ers

Hunter is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Hunter's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.6 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the 18th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.8 points per game.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are 23rd in the league, conceding 27.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are 12th in the NBA, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 18 9 1 0 1 0 0

