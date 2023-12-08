Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emanuel County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Emanuel County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Emanuel County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Swainsboro High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
