Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Fayette County, Georgia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McIntosh High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
