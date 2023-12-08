Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Floyd County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Floyd County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Darlington School at Coosa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rome, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armuchee High School at Pepperell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lindale, GA
- Conference: 1A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.