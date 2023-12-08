Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Denmark High School at Lambert High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 8

4:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pisgah Christian School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Newnan High School at Langston Hughes High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarkston High School at Druid Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Christian School at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Cobb Christian School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 8

6:55 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Towers High School at McNair High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School at The Walker School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Cobb High School at Lakeside High School - DeKalb

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fideles Christian School at Fulton Science Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at St. Pius X Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Banneker High School at Villa Rica High School