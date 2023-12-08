Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Henry County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ola High School at Dutchtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hampton, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDonough High School at Hampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hampton, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strong Rock Christian School at Saint George's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Milner, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.