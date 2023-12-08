Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Thomas County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Thomas County, Georgia today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Thomas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bainbridge High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
