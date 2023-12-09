On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Alexander Carrier going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Carrier's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.