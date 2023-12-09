Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barrow County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Barrow County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Barrow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winder-Barrow High School at Monroe Area High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery High School at Apalachee High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Winder, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
