If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Chatham County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Savannah Country Day School at Long County High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9

4:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Ludowici, GA

Ludowici, GA Conference: 3A - Region 3

3A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridges Prep at Memorial Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9

7:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

H. V. Jenkins High School at Statesboro High School