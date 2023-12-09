For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Smith a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Smith has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:04 Home W 5-1 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

