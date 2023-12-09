How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will be attempting to end an eight-game losing skid when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 40.9% from the field, four% lower than the 44.9% the Ospreys' opponents have shot this season.
- Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 155th.
- The Eagles put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Ospreys allow (73.6).
- Georgia Southern has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 73.6 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgia Southern averaged 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (67.6).
- At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.2.
- At home, Georgia Southern sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than on the road (31%).
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Northeastern
|L 93-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 81-79
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
