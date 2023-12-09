The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will try to stop a six-game road losing skid at the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline
BetMGM North Florida (-2.5) 151.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Florida (-2.5) 151.5 -140 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. North Florida Betting Trends

  • Georgia Southern has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • North Florida has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Ospreys' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Georgia Southern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Georgia Southern is 81st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 353rd, a difference of 272 spots.
  • Georgia Southern's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.